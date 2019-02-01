NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The kickoff from the Allstate Sugar Bowl hasn't even begun yet and there is already zero love lost between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.

In the hour before kickoff, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot was being escorted near Bevo's pin on the sidelines and the Longhorn's mascot charged out of its pin and at the bulldog.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

Bevo delivered the first blow of this game... #SugarBowlhttps://t.co/KBhHLWeQDV — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) January 2, 2019

After the incident, Bevo was corralled back into his designated area on the sideline and the Georgia Bulldogs' masot was put into a kennel and carted away.

