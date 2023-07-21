LIST: Tampa Bay area spots to watch Team USA in the Women's World Cup

We're going for a three-peat.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Grab your Megan Rapinoe jersey and start warming up for that "USA!" chant — the U.S. Women's National Team is gearing up to make its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup debut tonight in Australia.

The reigning champions from the last two World Cups, Team USA is going for a three-peat with heavy hitters like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara and Crystal Dunn on the field.

And here in the Tampa Bay area, we're more than ready to cheer them on.

Here's a list of spots across Tampa, St. Pete and Sarasota where you can watch the U.S. Women's National Team in the World Cup.

American Outlaws Tampa, a local group dedicated to supporting U.S. soccer teams, is hosting watch parties for each of the USWNT games at this all-American bar and restaurant in Tampa's midtown. The first two watch parties are already set: USA vs. Vietnam at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and USA vs. Netherlands at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Riveters would host a watch party for the USWNT's third game against Portugal, but it's happening at 3 a.m. our time.

Address: 2301 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607

The Sarasota chapter of the American Outlaws is continuing the party at this classic Irish bar near Downtown Sarasota. Enjoy "shenanigans, raffles and more" for USA vs. Vietnam at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21. And if you want to get started early, Shamrock will also be showing Messi's debut with Inter Miami and the team takes on Cruz Azul starting at 8 p.m.

Address: 2257 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34237

Enjoy $4 drink specials for every Women's World Cup watch party at Mary Margaret's. And Drunken Shrubbery will be performing live music on stage directly after USA vs. Vietnam at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Address: 29 3rd Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

World of Beer will be hosting Women's World Cup watch parties at two locations in Tampa and one in Brandon.

Address:

2878 Providence Lakes Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511

2815 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

5311 Avion Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

This Pinellas Park-based German heritage club is staying open late Friday night to host a watch party as USA takes on Vietnam. No cover will be charged.

Address: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

This crowd-favorite Irish bar in SoHo will be showing Women's World Cup games throughout the tournament.

Address: 405 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Come sit inside or hang out on the pet-friendly patio at this country-themed hangout in SoHo as it shows games throughout the Women's World Cup.

Address: 410 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

The Tampa sports bar known for it's chicken wings and Lightning fans will also be showing games throughout the Women's World Cup.