Wesley Chapel veteran gets chance to hang out with Gronk, enjoy the Super Bowl

Veteran Eric Hanno will get to check off something that's been on his bucket list — going to the Super Bowl.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is going to be showing a Bay area veteran around at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience next weekend in Los Angeles.

Veteran Eric Hanno lives in Wesley Chapel, but next week, he's boarding a plane to check something off that's been on his bucket list.

“USAA and the USO have a pretty cool opportunity for you. I'm like 'I'm down, whatever. Let me know, I'll do whatever.' And they're like, 'You want to go to the Super Bowl?' Ah yeah, I do. I really do,” Hanno said.

Excited to team up with @USAA and @the_USO to send two #SuperBowlLVI tickets to @USArmy veteran SGT Erik Hanno, in recognition of his service to our country #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/a5NK8SFeB8 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 3, 2022

Hanno served in the Army with deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was wounded and medically discharged. After serving, he eventually found his way into live streaming and serving as a gaming ambassador for the USO.

“I raise money and do charity streams," Hanno explained. "I've got well over $250,000 raised for charities through Gary Sinise Foundation, USO, and just reaching the military community's been big. There's not many of us doing this job, and gaming's a huge part of the military lifestyle."

When he’s not live streaming, he’s helping veterans make sure they have the computer and tech services they need through his company Red Rock Tech Services.

“This flag was the one I wore on my uniform when I was deployed,” Hanno said as he pointed to his beanie hat.

While he’s online, he says the hat is often an icebreaker for talking about service.

Don’t expect to see him live streaming from L.A. He says the experience is going to be more of a moment to enjoy with his wife.

“I feel like this is a 'me' memory. As much as I’d like to share this with my community and stuff, it’s me and my wife going," Hanno explained. "As much as I’d like to share that, I’d also like to keep that as a memory that’s just for me, for my wife and I.

"I probably won’t, but I’ll probably share pictures here and there, nothing to the extent that I do every day at home."