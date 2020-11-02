UPDATE: The Daytona 500 has been postponed until Monday due to continued inclement weather. It will resume at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. Drivers completed 20 laps on Sunday before several storms passed through the area.
Sure, the "Great American Race" is the main attraction, but it truly is just the centerpiece of a full-week of run and racing at Daytona International Speedway. And the First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.
Below is a look at the schedule for SPEEDWEEKS Presented by AdventHealth, including recaps of events that have already taken place.
Wednesday, February 12
Daytona 500 Media Day
Drivers will meet with reporters from across the nation starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Thursday, February 13
Bluegreens Vacations Duel at DAYTONA
DAYTONA 500 starting positions are determined and championship points awarded -- all under the lights.
Friday, February 14
Saturday, February 15
NASCAR Racing Experience 300
The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway at 2:30 p.m. from Daytona International Speedway. Young drivers look to make a name for themselves, while established veterans seek to gain momentum before Sunday.
UPDATE: Noah Gragson takes the checkered flag to claim his first win on the Xfinity Series.
Sunday, February 16
2020 Daytona 500
The 62nd running of the "Great American Race" begins at 2:30 p.m. A pre-concert featuring Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker kicks-off the day's festivities.