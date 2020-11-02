UPDATE: The Daytona 500 has been postponed until Monday due to continued inclement weather. It will resume at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. Drivers completed 20 laps on Sunday before several storms passed through the area.

Sure, the "Great American Race" is the main attraction, but it truly is just the centerpiece of a full-week of run and racing at Daytona International Speedway. And the First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.

Below is a look at the schedule for SPEEDWEEKS Presented by AdventHealth, including recaps of events that have already taken place.

Wednesday, February 12

Daytona 500 Media Day

Drivers will meet with reporters from across the nation starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A walk through time at Daytona International Speedway

Signed, Sealed & Delivered: Daytona's Sign Guy

Thursday, February 13

Bluegreens Vacations Duel at DAYTONA

DAYTONA 500 starting positions are determined and championship points awarded -- all under the lights.

The Full NASCAR "Racing Experience"

Damage Control: Drivers prep potential for wrecks

Friday, February 14

SPEEDWEEKS Meets Valentine's Day

Touring RV City

Saturday, February 15

NASCAR Racing Experience 300

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway at 2:30 p.m. from Daytona International Speedway. Young drivers look to make a name for themselves, while established veterans seek to gain momentum before Sunday.

UPDATE: Noah Gragson takes the checkered flag to claim his first win on the Xfinity Series.

One Last Go-Round: The Legacy of Jimmie Johnson

Sunday, February 16

2020 Daytona 500

The 62nd running of the "Great American Race" begins at 2:30 p.m. A pre-concert featuring Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker kicks-off the day's festivities.