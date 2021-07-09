Where to park at Raymond James Stadium during Bucs games

Day-of-game parking is limited and only accepts credit card transactions.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans arriving at Raymond James Stadium will be faced with the trying task of finding parking at the stadium this Thursday.

Lots near the stadium will be clearly marked, however, all lots are not created equal.

Here's a parking map provided by the Bucs on where to park if you have a pre-paid membership or if you plan to park in one of the limited day-of-game parking lots.

Remember, no cash will be accepted in any of the lots, with the exception of the HCC lot.

If you plan to park in nearby parking lots unassociated with the Bucs, the city suggests parking at the Royal Regional lot, Crosstown lots, Convention Center parking garage, or William F. Poe parking garage. These lots range between $10-$20 for all-day parking.

Another option available is to park at the Fort Brooke or Pam Iorio garages for $2 per hour.