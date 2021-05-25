Connecticut Sun coach suspended, fined after commenting on player's weight

Las Vegas Aces player Liz Cambage revealed Curt Miller said she weighed 300 pounds while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces' post Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller had disrespected her during the game, saying she weighed 300 pounds while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way.

"Something went down in (Sunday's) game that I have to speak on it because if there is one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me...ever! Ever!" Cambage said.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.

"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," said Miller.

He continued: "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Jennifer Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun also released a statement regarding the incident:

"In no way do we condone any behavior or speech that is disparaging towards another person. Curt has apologized for his mistake and understands the gravity of his words. I am excited about our tremendous start and look to return the focus back to the basketball court."

The Suns will host the Aces again on June 1.

