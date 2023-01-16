'I'm glad to be home': Brittney Griner makes special appearance at MLK march in downtown Phoenix

Griner posed for pictures with fans, who were elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison.

PHOENIX — The Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix Monday included a special appearance from WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

Griner posed for pictures with fans, who were elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner, who was with her wife Cherelle, told 12News she is happy to be home.

