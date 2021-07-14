USF legend Courtney Williams ready for first WNBA all-star appearance

The WNBA All-Star game tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

LAS VEGAS — When Courtney Williams steps on the court, you cannot miss her.

"Who can have green hair and still look this good," Williams says with a laugh.

The hair stands out, but so does her basketball skillset.

The University of South Florida legend and Atlanta Dream guard is averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season.

She has progressed every single year earning her first nod in the WNBA all-star game.

"I'm just excited to play around all these great players and bring my swag," Williams said.

Whenever Williams steps on the court, players gravitate to her. She remembers the moment where she developed her infectious personality.

"I was in a room with my daddy and we were looking in the mirror and we were both talking and he said 'we some good-looking people,'" Williams breaks out into a big laugh. "He said 'we are some good looking people and we the best at everything we do,' and ever since then it's always been our energy."

Williams is soaking up the experience and if the game is tight at the end, she hopes to have a presence on the court.

"We are all competitors, that's why we made it to this level, so we're going to see how it plays out."

Anyone who watched Williams at USF understands that competitive spirit.

A 2016 WBCA First Team All-American and two-time honorable mention All-American, she helped lead the program to four straight 20-win seasons, four postseason appearances and a 96-42 record during her four-year career. She is also the only player in program history to record 2,000 points (2,304), 900 rebounds (931), and 300 assists (318).

She will be inducted into the USF Athletics Hall of Fame on Nov. 13.

Headed to Las Vegas to see this All Star tommorow. @USFWBB @CourtMWilliams pic.twitter.com/rch4y2QKZW — Jose Fernandez (@CoachJFernandez) July 14, 2021

Her collegiate head coach Jose Fernandez will be in town for the festivities and she is not taking this experience for granted.

"You never know when this opportunity will ever come around again if it even does, so while I'm in it, I'm going to enjoy it," Williams said with a big smile on her face.

Whether it's her game, her hair, or her red carpet appearance, the big stage is made for Courtney Williams and she is shining in the best way possible.