Women's professional hockey league headed to Tampa for 2022 Isobel Cup

Six teams will battle for the top prize Mar. 25-28.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Premier Hockey Federation will head to Tampa next month to compete in the 2022 Isobel Cup playoffs.

Six professional women's hockey teams will battle for the top prize at AdventHealth Center Ice from Mar. 25 through Mar. 28.

Five games will be played on Mar. 25, followed by two semi-finals on Sunday, Mar. 27 (available on ESPN+). The Isobel Cup Championship match will air live at 9 p.m. ET, on Mar. 28 on ESPN2.

“The 2021-22 season has been truly historic for the PHF and for our athletes who deserve the opportunity to compete for the Isobel Cup and raise it in the national spotlight on ESPN2,” PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said. “Playoff weekend will be the pinnacle of a season full of highlights as we crown the first champion of our new era in Tampa Bay, or ‘Champa Bay’ as it has become affectionately known given their recent success across the sport.”

AdventHealth Center Ice is the largest ice sports facility in the Southeast and is home to the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We are so excited to host the PHF Isobel Cup Playoffs,” said Gordie Zimmermann, CEO of AdventHealth Center Ice. “We have been a catalyst for the growing interest in hockey in Florida since our opening, and in girl’s hockey in particular.”

AdventHealth Center was the training home of the U.S. National Women’s team before the 2018 Olympics, and the ice rink is the host of USA Hockey’s Women’s Nationals every Spring.