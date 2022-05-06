WWE Raw is coming back to Tampa

The major wrestling event will be hosted at AMALIE Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — As part of their summer tour, World Wrestling Entertainment announced on Friday the major wrestling event will return to AMALIE Arena in Tampa.

Fan-favorite Raw superstars who will be part of the tour include Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, RK-Bro and more.

AMALIE arena, which is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be hosting the event for the first time since October 2021.

Previously, WWE held its Raw and Smackdown events at the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida after organizers decided to relocate from Tropicana Field in early 2021.

WWE is scheduled to have more than 30 live events across the country as part of its 2022 summer tour.

The event will be at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13. Prices range from $20-$120.