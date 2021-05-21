WWE announces it will welcome back fans, take show on the road this summer

Your favorite super stars will start the tour in Texas.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE has the dates set to take shows back on the road after calling the Tampa Bay area home for months.

The company said it would start its live event touring in July. Then, it has a 25-city schedule laid out through Labor Day.

The tour will start in Texas with these events:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for those live events will go on sale at 11 a.m. on May 26.

WWE says more stops ticket sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks. More information can be found online.

WWE first started calling Tropicana Field home in December 2020. The stadium was transformed into the "world-class" virtual fan experience during the Rays off-season.

When baseball was back, the ThunderDome moved across the bay in April to start a new residency at the Yuengling Center.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ThunderDome even called the Amway Center in Orlando home.

The champions of sports entertainment held WrestleMania 37 in April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The event was the first to welcome a limited number of live fans back to see the action.