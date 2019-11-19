Texas is football country – and it’s about to host a big pigskin event.

The XFL selected Harris County – the Houston area – to be ground zero for three weeks of league-wide practices. All eight teams will hit the field at various locations. According to a media release, more than 1,000 players, coaches, staff and members of the media will descend on Houston from Jan. 4 – Jan. 22, 2020.

The XFL says that adds up to more than 10,000 hotel room nights, 60,000 meals – and about $7,000,000 of revenue for Harris County.

“They’re bringing a new exciting brand of football to a city that loves the game, and we’re proud that we were able to play a part in it, ’’ said Harris County CEO Janis Burke.



Tampa Bay’s team – the Vipers – will practice at George Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas.

The league’s official kickoff is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2020

