TAMPA, Fla. — XFL announced Tampa Bay’s team name and logo Wednesday afternoon.
Welcome, Tampa Bay Vipers.
Raymond James Stadium will be one of the eight places the league will host a team.
RELATED: Tampa will get an XFL franchise; football team will play at Raymond James Stadium
RELATED: XFL returns: 'Professional football re-imagined'
The Vipers are expected to get the ball rolling in 2020.
Tampa did not have a team during the XFL's lone season in 2001.
