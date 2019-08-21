TAMPA, Fla. — XFL announced Tampa Bay’s team name and logo Wednesday afternoon.

Welcome, Tampa Bay Vipers.

Raymond James Stadium will be one of the eight places the league will host a team.

The Vipers are expected to get the ball rolling in 2020.

Tampa did not have a team during the XFL's lone season in 2001.

