TAMPA, Fla — It’s almost game time for the return of the XFL.

The Tampa Bay Vipers kick off their inaugural season on the road this Sunday against the New York Guardians at 2 p.m.

Vegas oddsmakers have picked the Vipers to finish with the most wins this season, and they’re projected to start strong in week 1.

William Hill Sportsbook has the Vipers as a 3-point favorite against the Guardians.

Look for Tampa Bay’s offense to strike the end-zone early and often with some local talent.

Tampa native and Plant High native Aaron Murray will quarterback the Vipers but expect to see former USF Bull QB Quinton Flowers to get plenty of playing time as well. Flowers is listed at both quarterback and running back on the team’s roster. Plus, Head Coach Marc Trestman made a name for himself in the NFL for his offenses with the Bears, 49ers and Raiders.

The Gladiators are no slouch defensively though – especially in their secondary.

New York used its No. 1 pick in the defensive backfield on former Alliance of American Football (AAF) star Jamar Summers and added three other members of the secondary who were with NFL teams this past year.

The Vipers secondary has a top corner of their own in former Falcons DB Jalen Collins. The former LSU spent four seasons in Atlanta and led the team in tackles during Super Bowl LI.

If you can’t wait until Sunday, the XFL slate begins Saturday.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule:

Seattle at Washington, DC – Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Los Angeles at Houston – Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay at New York – Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

St. Louis at Dallas – Sunday 5 p.m. ET

