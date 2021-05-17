New York Yankees COVID-19 cases grow to 9 after staff member tests positive

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the latest case on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — You can now bring the total of COVID-19 cases among the New York Yankees coaches, staff and a shortstop to nine.

Multiple media outlets report Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the team's latest positive case on Sunday, sharing another staff member had tested positive.

The team reports at least eight of the reported cases were among people who had been vaccinated. It is unclear if the latest staff member to test positive had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're just doing the best we can with it," ESPN reports Boone said. "Fortunately, he's another one that feels good. So we'll just continue to try and be vigilant and handle it as best we can."

The news of positive cases continuing to appear is surprising to some considering most, if not all, had received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot more than 14 days ago.

It has left experts with questions about when the infections actually occurred.

“I would just want to confirm that these are truly breakthrough cases,” Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida told 10 Tampa Bay as the team's cases grew. “Were these people who are starting to interact and actually got infected in that 14-day window.”

Out of 95 million people fully vaccinated across the United States, the CDC is reporting 9,245 known breakthrough cases of COVID-19 as of late April. Of those, 835 were hospitalized and 132 died.

The high rate of breakthrough positive cases within the Yankees organization has even caught the attention of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

ABC7 reports the public health agency is looking into the situation.

"With regard to the Yankees, we obviously need to learn more about that situation," she said. "My understanding is that six of the seven reports, six of the seven infections were indeed asymptomatic infections. And we will look to more data from that report to understand what happened there. All of the real world data we've seen that's been in the published literature, large studies, in many different settings, have demonstrated that those vaccines are effective, have a high effectiveness against disease."