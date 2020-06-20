Yankees will resume training in NYC, Cuomo says

The New York governor announced both New York teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will resume training in their own state and not in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees are not coming to town. At least, not to train at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for any semblance of spring training before the possible start to a 2020 baseball season.

Similarly, the Mets will not be returning to their training site in Port St. Lucie. This, after training camps in both Arizona and Florida were closed after multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Saturday afternoon that both the Yankees and Mets will start any training for this year's season back in New York, something that hasn't happened in years, the New York governor said.

"As we wait on a decision from the MLB on the baseball season, I'm excited to announce that the Yankees and the Mets will resume their training here in New York for the first time in years. NY will review the teams' plans to make sure the trainings are safe."

On Friday, June 19, it was reported that five players and three staff members working at the Philadelphia Phillies' club in Clearwater tested positive for the virus earlier in the week, with confirmation coming Friday. Another 12 staff members and 20 players, major and minor league athletes, are in the process of being tested.

Yahoo! Sports contributor Mark Townsend reported in total, there have been 11 players from seven different teams who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those teams, two are based in Texas, four train in Florida and the other team has spring training in Arizona.

MLB players and owners still are trying to figure out a deal to start the season.

What other people are reading right now: