The Indianapolis Colts are taking part in a cover-up.

USA Today reports the team announced it will dress its cheerleaders in a less-revealing outfit.

The costumes have no bare midriffs and a longer skirt.

The team released a statement, saying the outfits are part of "a renewed focus on showcasing the athleticism, talent and character of our athlete-performers."

"This approach is designed to elevate the Colts Cheerleaders as one of the top cheer and dance squads in the NFL by departing from many of the stereotypes often associated with professional cheerleading and redefining what it means to be a cheerleader and an athlete-performer," the statement said.

In recent months, there have been questions about the future of NFL cheerleaders as claims of sexism and reports of mistreatment have emerged.

Six Houston Texans cheerleaders have sued the team, claiming a hostile work environment. The team's cheerleading coach resigned after the lawsuits were filed.

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader sued the team, saying the team's mascot was better paid than she was.

