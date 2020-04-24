ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A taste of the good old days. You remember. Two months ago when you could be with friends, eat out or enjoy things like live concerts.

Cabin fever has set in and we’re all wanting back just a little of what we’ve lost.

“We’re all starving for normalcy right now and some form of entertainment. Streaming movies online gets a little old after a while,” said Brady Diggs.

Diggs lives in the Greater Woodlawn neighborhood of St. Petersburg with his wife and their 4-year-old daughter.

The family is no stranger to entertaining. Each year, they host a neighborhood concert to raise money for the St. Petersburg Police Athletic League.

When the pandemic started, Gavin Rohrer and Emily Seibert came down to stay with them. Both are musicians who are now out of work.

They came up with a front porch concert series to get outside, use their talents and entertain neighbors.

Diggs posted on Nextdoor to let his neighbors know to stop by for a song or two and enjoy.

“The goal of our front porch concert series is one, to provide some income via a virtual tip jar for the musicians and then two, to provide some entertainment to our neighbors,” he said.

They also stream the concerts live on Facebook, and those virtual tip jars for Gavin and Emily are through Venmo. It’s helped them also get creative with how to transition their talents without a performance hall.

They aren’t violating any rules. Everyone keeps their distance as they listen to songs, make requests and settle in to the new normal apart but together.

“One benefit, I think that’s coming out of this pandemic is we’re getting back to I think a sense of community which I think has been lost,” he said.

