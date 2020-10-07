Neighbors showcase the good they find nextdoor

#HelloEuclid is a way to capture and share the silver linings neighbors are finding during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A neighborhood in St. Pete started a campaign to bring the positive happening all around them into focus.

They’re spreading joy one picture at a time in the Euclid St. Paul’s neighborhood.

“It’s a nice little gem tucked into St. Pete,” said Megan Kotsko.

Kotsko says the neighborhood thrives on connection.

“It’s a very social neighborhood. It has a lot of events: porch parties, bike crawls, block parties, [and] yard sales,” she said.

That’s on hold, but the neighborhood association wanted to find a way to help neighbors stay positive and connected. They started #HelloEuclid and asked neighbors to get involved.

“We’re asking neighbors to, on their daily experiences, in their homes and their backyards, on their walks through the neighborhood, to just look for things that inspire them or brighten their day and share that with the neighborhood. Say hello via photographs,” she said.

Kotsko posts each picture on the Euclid St. Paul’s Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

There are photos of fresh mangoes delivered to a neighbor, a free little library, a dad walking with his son and another dad carrying his daughter. There’s even a dog wearing a bow tie with the caption: “Waiting for School to Open.”

“Those little things I think just brighten your day. They just bring a smile to your face and that’s really the whole thing behind Hello Euclid. Seeing these glimmers of hope and knowing that things are going to return to normal and some of those little things in our daily lives can still brighten our day,” she said.

The neighborhood association also started a weekly newsletter to share positive stories that are right nextdoor.

