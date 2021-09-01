'A Day Off Twitch': Streamers hold 24-hour blackout in solidarity with Black creators facing 'hate raids'

Creators want action from Twitch and they want it fast.

TAMPA, Fla. — After months of "hate-raids" targeting Black creators on Twitch, the streaming community has decided to take a stand against the platform they use to reach their audience with #ADayOffTwitch.

Among those leading the charge for the 24-hour blackout and streaming protest, of sorts, is RekItRaven, a streamer who has been a target of hate themself.

"There is a substantial lack of faith in Twitch's ability to act and these hate raids have escalated into dangerous territory where people are being doxxed. I don't expect to know the tools they're building, but a timeline would be nice. 'Eventually' isn't good enough," Raven told BuzzFeed

The purpose behind #ADayOffTwitch is to get the attention of the streaming platform to put a long-needed stop to botting and the influx of racial slurs, hate speech, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and more that marginalized creators are being bombarded with.

Other hashtags that can be used during the blackout are #TwitchDoBetter and #SubOffTwitch.

"Change is never easy, and its never perfect. But we can do this. We will do this. Marginalized people deserve better," Raven said in a post about the movement.

Many users stood in solidarity with Black creators on Wednesday, posting a graphic that reads "I am taking #ADayOffTwitch in solidarity with marginalized creators under attack by botting and hate-raids."

The graphic also includes the action streamers are wanting from Twitch:

To hold a roundtable with impacted creators to produce more proactive toolsets to combat streamer abuse.

Create protection that can be implemented immediately and enables creators to set account ages for prospective chatters/deny incoming raids.

Remove the ability to attach more than three Twitch accounts to one email.

Provide transparency into the actions the company is taking to protect creators and outline a timeline for when those tools will be implemented.

Hey, I'm taking #ADayOffTwitch to protest the botting and hate raiding that's been rampant lately. Nobody should have to deal with this level of harassment, so let's stand against this together! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5mdegoXpAL — Fareeha (@AskFareeha) September 1, 2021

"It's a very complex issue, and we understand that what we're doing may not resonate with others and they may not think that it's going to work," Raven told NBC news. "That hasn't stopped us."

Word of the blackout caught Twitch's attention ahead of Sept. 1 with the company posting two lengthy Twitter threads in August, commenting on the abuse its streamers are facing.

"No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks based on who they are or what they stand for. This is not the community we want on Twitch, and we want you to know we are working hard to make Twitch a safer place for creators," one tweet read.

Twitch went on to say that there isn't a simple fix to the issue its platform is facing and that it has been updating its sitewide banned words filters to assist with removing hate speech and slurs. Channel-level "ban evasion detection" and account improvements were also cited changes by Twitch in an effort to stop the bad actors.

"These changes may not be visible, but we are making them daily," Twitch wrote.