An Alabama man is suing Ring and Amazon, as it's owner, after he claims the companies “lax security standards and protocols” caused their camera systems to be vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

According to the class-action lawsuit filed in California by John Baker Orange, over the past several months, numerous Ring customers reported that their camera systems had been hacked by third parties gaining access to both the video and two-way speaker-microphone systems.

Once access was gained, the suit notes is when these individuals invaded the privacy of homeowners and terrorized them and their children.

Orange’s main issue with these alleged hacks falls in two places.

The first claim being that he finds that the company failed “to deliver on its most basic promise” for its Wi-Fi-enabled smart security systems to give customers “peace of mind.”

The second claim being that Ring “quickly” attempted to distance themselves from liability by noting that customers need to create stronger security passwords and that the company failed to supply two-factor authentication or other additional security measures.

Orange, himself has had his cameras hacked as noted in the lawsuit.

In July 2019, Orange purchased a Ring outdoor camera for approximately $249 and installed it over his garage to look over his driveway, providing additional security for his home.

The suit continues stating that while his three children between the ages of 7-10 years old were playing basketball one day, a voice came through the camera’s two-way speaker and began talking to his kids.

The voice was “commenting on their basketball play and encouraging them to get closer to the camera.”

In addition to his personal account, Orange highlights media reports citing similar cases across the U.S. spanning from Connecticut to Mississippi to right here in Florida.

Orange noted a case that CBS affiliate WINK News covered earlier this month where a Cape Coral woman said her Ring security camera was hacked by an individual spewing hateful racial slurs and threatening her with loud alarms.

Orange and others who join the suit are seeking damages exceeding $5 million and have demanded a jury trial for negligence, invasion of privacy, breach of implied contract and warranty, unjust enrichment and a violation of Cali. unfair competition law.

Morgan and Morgan’s Tampa, Florida office and the Law Office of Francis J. Flynn, Jr. in California are representing this lawsuit.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018. Ring has been operating since 2012.

10News reached out to Ring who stated they do not comment on legal matters. Amazon has not yet returned our request for comment.

