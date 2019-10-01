If you want the latest in big-screen TVs, you're going to have to make room. A LOT of room.

Samsung just unveiled a 219-inch TV it's calling "The Wall."

Last year, the company unveiled a 146-inch model. Obviously, this year, they decided to outdo themselves by increasing the size by 50-percent.

The company also unveiled a more modest 75-inch TV. Both models utilize new 4K Micro LED technology which Samsung says creates a brighter image that uses less energy than current televisions.

The new products were unveiled at the First Look CES event in Las Vegas.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.