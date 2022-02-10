Apple to issue AirTags update aimed at preventing unwanted tracking

A message will read that law enforcement can request information about an AirTag's owner.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Apple announced it will issue a series of software updates to address privacy concerns surrounding its AirTag devices with the goal of addressing unwanted tracking.

Since the product was introduced last spring, there have been multiple reports of people finding an AirTag where they didn't expect one, including their cars. The device is marketed as a way to keep track of everyday items that have a tendency to go missing — keys, wallets, bags and the like.

With an iPhone in hand, a Bluetooth signal emitted from an AirTag helps the user find the device and, more importantly, the lost item that's been attached to it. But if an unwanted AirTag is concealed, for example, in someone's car without them knowing, a person can receive a message on their phone that an unknown AirTag has been traveling with them.

One woman who wished not to be identified told 10 Tampa Bay she received such an alert and felt as though she was being stalked.

"I felt unsafe, I felt trapped," she said.

Apple said it's been working with law enforcement and other safety groups to implement several changes to the AirTag's setup process and how it alerts users. In a statement, the company said every person setting up an AirTag for the first time will see a message that the device is meant to track their own belongings. Using an AirTag to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world, the message continues, and law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of an AirTag through its serial number.

Later this year, the company says it'll investigate issuing more updates to allow people who may unknowingly be tracked to locate an AirTag with precision using several technologies in an iPhone to point the user in the right direction of the device. The speaker volume in an unknown AirTag also will be maxed to allow someone to find it easier and, if the speaker has been tampered with, an audio alert and message will display on a person's iPhone.

Users also will get an alert on their phone earlier if an unknown AirTag is traveling with them.

The Verge noted there remain some "major unanswered questions," including exactly when these updates will be available and how much earlier a user will be notified if an unknown AirTag is near them.