CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Citrus County Schools may experience a different type of virtual learning for some time after the school district said its servers were compromised.

The district reported experiencing issues with its network Thursday morning. That's technology staff investigated it was discovered the compromise.

"Our Technology Team will be working around the clock to bring our systems back up and running," Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen said.

Remote learning will continue for students, but only through the serves that were not impacted. The others have been shit down and alerted to the risk management team.

At this time, the school district is unsure of how long the issue will persist but are hopeful that it can be handled within a few days.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was notified of the activity and are investigating, according to the school district.

