How an internet outage impacted everything from Fitbit to Shopify

It started with trouble at a company you might not have known existed.

SAN FRANCISCO — A Cloudflare outage affected a number of sites and services early Tuesday morning, the company wrote in a tweet.

And it's no wonder the impacts were widespread. Cloudflare acts as a proxy between website visitors and hosting providers. The company says it powers more than 10 trillion – or about 10 percent – of all internet requests each month.

Yes, 10 trillion.

So, it's no surprise that a Cloudflare outage would be felt by millions of web users.

Citing Downdetector, The Verge reports users of Discord, Shopify, Grindr, Fitbit and Peloton experienced issues Tuesday morning.

Cloudflare publicly reported the problem at around 2:30 a.m. ET and was able to identify the issue within the hour. The company had it resolved by just after 4 a.m.

In a moment of transparency, the company shared what happened and how the outage was fixed.

"Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers," the company said in a tweet. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations."

Changes were being made in the network configuration in the cities where the outages happened. The areas hit included: Amsterdam, Atlanta, Ashburn, Chicago, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Manchester, Miami, Milan, Mumbai, Newark, Osaka, São Paulo, San Jose, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

The company apologized to its customers and reiterated they're working to ensure it doesn't happen again.