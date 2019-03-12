ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New media reports are accusing dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid, and PlentyofFish, of not protecting users by allowing known offenders use their apps.

ProPublica reports Match Group is the company that owns apps like PlentyofFish and Tinder, apps that belong to its 45 online dating brands.

Match has signed agreements to protect users against sexual predators. However, reports show there is a lack of a policy against the use of the app by convicted and accused offenders, which can leave users vulnerable.

There have been multiple reports made by women using the apps claiming they were connected to known offenders and subsequently saying they were raped after matching with them.

A further investigation found sexual offenders have been repeatedly able to get around so-called "security" policies on the apps, Futurism.com reports.

This, in turn, has led to many horror stories, since all the perpetrators have had to do is check a box that said they agreed to follow the rules of the app.

