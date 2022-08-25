Post claims Instagram shares your exact location; company says that's not how it works

A viral post that collected more than 90,000 likes said people are able to find your precise location on the social media app.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A post circulating around Instagram has scared users into thinking people are able to obtain their exact location through the social media app.

For starters, those who share their location with the app are able to tag location in posts, access certain filters and add the location and outdoor temperature to their Instagram story posts. But a graphic stating that under a new Instagram update people are able to find your exact location has users scrambling to their settings to turn off the function.

Originally posted by @goaldiggercoachingltd, it said, "Since a new update, people can find your EXACT location from Instagram and this is being used by individuals to target people to commit crimes including theft, stalking, etc.

"Please make sure 'precise location' is turned off. You can do this by going to your phone settings, Instagram, location & then make sure precise location is turned off."

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

According to Instagram, that's not how it works. In a series of tweets by Instagram's public relations account, it debunks the post and reiterated that the company does not share users' locations.

"We’ve seen a meme going around about how Instagram uses 'precise location,'" the company said in a tweet.

The tweets continue, "To be clear, we don’t share your location with others. Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features.

"People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information."

Meta, Instagram's parent company, says the company does not sell any of your information to anyone, and never will, according to its privacy policy.