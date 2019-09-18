TAMPA, Fla. — Long gone are the days of playing video games just for fun.

Today’s eSports market is a competitive, nearly billion-dollar industry teeming with entrepreneurs, professional gamers and high-profile tournaments top leaders in Tampa hope to take advantage of -- and hope they communities can cash in, too.

“We have so many events here, and eSports is intricately tied to a sporting community,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “I'm here to do everything I can to help grow these innovative companies, these entrepreneurs.”

Castor spoke at the inaugural eSports Summit, hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik’s sports and entertainment management program at USF. The event is geared toward gamers and entrepreneurs in the industry.

