While Facebook drops facial recognition, other applications for the controversial tech are growing

Critics argue the technology not only raises privacy issues but that it tends to have racial biases.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Facebook says it’s shutting down its facial recognition software feature. The social media giant plans to delete data from more than a billion users, citing potential risks when it comes to surveillance and privacy.

Still, you can probably expect to see that same technology being used more often in other places we all visit — especially here in Florida.

The use of facial recognition technology is booming among Florida’s law enforcement agencies.

“You don’t know who they are, but you have a picture of a suspect you did a certain crime, and you can compare it and identify who they are,” said Capt. Eric Hill with the Venice Police Dept.

Venice PD is just one of several law enforcement agencies tapping into one of the largest facial recognition databases in the nation, which happens to be in Pinellas County.

The Face Analysis Comparison Examination system — or FACES program — is operated by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which has been collecting public images since 2001.

Law enforcement from around Tampa Bay and the nation tap into the system hundreds of times a month, scanning nearly 40 million public images. It's mostly mugshots and driver’s license photos.

The majority of the time, the technology is used for comparison purposes to try to identify an individual suspect. But sometimes, it can scan an entire crowd.

The same type of technology, for example, has been used to identify people involved in the Jan. 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Police also ran pictures of protestors gathered during Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The pitfall, say critics, is that it not only raises privacy issues but that it tends to have racial biases.

“The majority of algorithms finding between 10 and 100 times more false matches for black women then for white men,” said Jumaane Williams, a civil rights advocate. “The further you are from being a white man, the more likely it will be off.”

Still, applications for the technology are expanding.

At Tampa International and other airports, U.S. Customs recently launched a facial biometrics program for international arrivals matching faces with travel documents.

U.S. airlines are rapidly adding similar technology for TSA PreCheck. It's strictly voluntary, for now.

“Our research, among U.S. airline passengers, shows four in five would share personal and biometric data with airlines they regularly fly to save time,” travel analyst Henry Harteveldt said.

In short, Facebook may be turning the other cheek when it comes to using facial recognition, but overall use of the technology shows no sign of slowing down.

In fact, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office database that law enforcement uses sees about 4,600 inquiries a month these days.