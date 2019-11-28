People around the world reported major Facebook and Instagram issues and outages on Thanksgiving morning.

According to the tracking website Down Detector, the problems spiked around 9 a.m. Thursday -- with thousands of people claiming they were having issues with the social network. Users were also reporting trouble with Instagram, which Facebook owns.

With both Facebook and Instagram, some users said they were able to get on the site or app, but certain functions like posting and sharing weren't working.

Some users posted on Twitter, which was working normally, that they got an error message from Facebook saying "Facebook will be back soon."

Instagram said on Twitter that it is aware of the outages and they're "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

