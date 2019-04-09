ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To hide or not to hide? That’s the question when it comes to Facebook’s "like" button on posts.

With this feature, a post's creator would be able to see the number of people who "liked" the post, but the tally would not be shown publicly.

Some studies have found that showing how many likes a post gets, hurts a person's mental health.

Another study found that teenagers are influenced by the number of likes a post gets and are more likely to engage with a post if a lot of people have already done so.

In some countries, posts on Facebook's Instagram service don't show how many likes they got.

It's not clear when, if ever, Instagram will make the feature available to U.S. users.

It's also unclear if and when Facebook will make the change.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.