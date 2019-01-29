ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A serious FaceTime bug affecting Apple devices allows a person to listen to the recipient's audio before the actual call is placed.

A test of two iPhones running the latest iOS 12 software confirms the bug, and numerous technology media outlets from Engadget to The Verge report it also is affecting their devices.

The newest macOS software is said to have the issue as well.

To replicate the bug, a person has to start a FaceTime call with another device. Next, the person adds another person to the call, choosing their own phone number in the prompt.

The software basically sets up a group call while the other device still rings.

Outlets report if the recipient hits the power or volume button to try to ignore the call, the phone begins broadcasting video.

In a statement to Engadget, Apple says it is "aware of the issue" and a fix could come as soon as this week.

In the meantime, disabling FaceTime seems to eliminate the risk entirely. To do so, tap Settings, FaceTime and toggle off the FaceTime option.

