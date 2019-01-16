TAMPA, Fla. — Google is cracking down on what apps get access to users’ SMS and call log information.

Developers were notified by Google that during the upcoming weeks, apps with core functionalities that don't need SMS or call access but still ask for it will be removed from the Google Play Store.

The Android team will be deleting those apps from the store unless developers request and get approval for exemptions.

The changes were posted to the Android Developer Blog.

Google Play management said in the blog that the new policy is designed to make sure apps asking for SMS and call log information actually need it for the apps to work properly.

“We take access to sensitive data and permissions very seriously. This is especially true with SMS and Call Log permissions, which were designed to allow users to pick their favorite dialer or messaging app, but have also been used to enable many other experiences that might not require that same level of access. In an effort to improve users' control over their data, last October we announced we would be restricting developer access to SMS and Call Log permissions.”

Google did not give an exact date for when the process of deleting apps that don’t follow the instructions would begin.

