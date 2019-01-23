Passwords are needed for just about every device, and then another password for each app.

Who can really remember all those letters and numbers while making them unique enough to keep your information secure?

Each year a group called Splashdata releases the worst passwords. In 2018, "123456" and "password" topped the list for the fifth year in a row.

Those passwords are not going to keep your information secure. Think about other common passwords: pet names, birthdays, family names and celebrities. It's information you are likely sharing on social media without even realizing it. Unfortunately, hackers know that and take advantage of it.

A password manager can help with that. It's an app or program that keeps all of your passwords secure and makes them all unique with a series of numbers, letters and characters that would be impossible for a hacker to figure out.

Rob Marvin with PCMag.com says whatever you do, don't list your passwords in a note or on a piece of paper that can easily be accessed.

"If you're having trouble remembering the long complicated passwords, there are a lot of secure password managers that store them all for you in a secure encrypted way," Marvin said. "So you don't have to remember them all but you know they're all safe somewhere."

You will need to remember at least one password, the one to log into your password manager. Make sure it's a tough one that you can remember, but again, it's the only one you will have to remember.

Also, the best password managers do cost money. Expect to pay anywhere from $15-$40 a year, but that's better than having account information or identity stolen and having to clean up that mess.

Here's a list of the best password managers from PCMag.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.