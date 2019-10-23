ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While many of us have played with filters on various social media sites, one platform has decided to put its foot down when it comes to filters that appear to be cosmetic surgery related.

Instagram has decided to put an end to filters that may depict lip injections, fillers or facelifts due to concerns of harming people's mental health, BBC News reports.

"While we're re-evaluating our policies, we will remove all effects from the [effects] gallery associated with plastic surgery, stop further approval of new effects like this and remove current effects if they're reported to us," a spokesperson told BBC News.

After Instagram allowed people to create their own filters, effects such as Plastica and FixMe were created. These types of filters gave the appearance of "extreme" plastic surgery.

"My intention was not to show a 'perfect' image, as you can see in the final result. Perfection is over-rated," the creator of FixMe told BBC News.

The Independent reports that a study in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery shows that some filters are causing "Snapchat dysmorphia." The phenomenon has caused people to try to find surgeries to "help them appear like the filtered versions of themselves," Dr. Neelan Vashi from the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Centre told the Independent.

RELATED: #DeleteFacebook trends after report Zuckerberg met with conservative pundits

RELATED: How much money is Facebook, Google worth to you?

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter