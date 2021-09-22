New iPhone iOS 15 update creates problems for Apple users

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — iPhone users may be seeing a new message pop up after updating their phones to the new iOS 15.
According to Apple Insider, regardless of storage used, some early upgraders have been seeing an "iPhone storage almost full" message that can't be dismissed.
The bug is affecting multiple iPhone models and any attempts to try to make room on the devices have failed to remove the message, Apple Insider explains.
Multiple iPhone users have taken to Twitter to tell Apple Support what is going on with their phones.
As of right now, there is no solution for the bug, according to Tech Times.
Apple Insider recommends people to "not delete important files and photos to attempt to stop the error message" due to it likely remaining no matter what is deleted.
Apple Support has responded to some of the tweets complaining about this problem, but no concrete solution has been made yet.
This is not the only complaint Apple users are having with the new update.
On Twitter, some users are saying that after updating, the audio on Instagram stories is not working. Also, battery life is apparently draining faster than before.
Apple has only responded on the social media app about these issues as of now.