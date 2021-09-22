New iPhone iOS 15 update creates problems for Apple users

Apple Insider recommends people to "not delete important files and photos to attempt to stop the error message" due to it likely remaining no matter what is deleted.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — iPhone users may be seeing a new message pop up after updating their phones to the new iOS 15.

According to Apple Insider, regardless of storage used, some early upgraders have been seeing an "iPhone storage almost full" message that can't be dismissed.

The bug is affecting multiple iPhone models and any attempts to try to make room on the devices have failed to remove the message, Apple Insider explains.

Multiple iPhone users have taken to Twitter to tell Apple Support what is going on with their phones.

Can’t get rid of a notification on my iPhone which is saying “iPhone storage almost full” after updating to iOS 15. I have 50GB free? #iOS15 @AppleSupport — Laura (@luarasaurus) September 20, 2021

@AppleSupport updated my phone and now under settings it says phone storage almost full. I got to click on it and nothing happens. So I’m stuck with the badge — ♡︎мonιca мelanιe♡︎ (@monica__melanie) September 20, 2021

Anyone else run into an iOS 15 bug that says “iPhone storage almost full” in Settings when there’s plenty of space available? My device has 20GB free and I can’t dismiss it. pic.twitter.com/fSQlkBuzA5 — Matt Brian (@m4tt) September 20, 2021

As of right now, there is no solution for the bug, according to Tech Times.

Apple Support has responded to some of the tweets complaining about this problem, but no concrete solution has been made yet.

This is not the only complaint Apple users are having with the new update.

On Twitter, some users are saying that after updating, the audio on Instagram stories is not working. Also, battery life is apparently draining faster than before.