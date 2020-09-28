Ongoing Microsoft outage affecting Office, Teams products

The company has not yet indicated when service will be restored.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several internet-based Microsoft products suffered an outage late Monday afternoon.

The company on its "Microsoft 365 Service health status" page said users have been unable to access several services, including Outlook mail, Office.com and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft's page did not yet list a restoration time.

People began firing off tweets not long after 5 p.m. EDT asking if anyone else were seeing services go offline.

Is Microsoft Outlook / Office 365 down for anyone else? — John M (@milljm9) September 28, 2020

office 365 at 4 PM on a monday pic.twitter.com/IlRfY0bSpB — gunar (@666beerguy) September 28, 2020

