Looking at the new iPhones? Here are the details broken down

Last week, Apple announced four new iPhones. Here are the new features of each and what you need to know.

YORK, Pa. — During it’s Sept. 14 “California Streaming” event, Apple announced a variety of iPhone 13 smartphones, each with different price points and specifications.

Apple announced four new phones, the iPhone 13 mini ($699), iPhone 13 ($799), iPhone 13 Pro ($999) and iPhone 13 Pro Max ($1099).

All of the new iPhones will various new features including:

“Cinematic” mode for smoother depth-of-field transitions while recording video

“Photographic Styles” (filters applied before taking photos that adjust dynamically to preserve elements like skin tone)

Various new camera lenses

A 28% brighter screen than the iPhone 12

Longer battery life

A 20% smaller camera “notch” on the phone screen

The new phones will also have the new A15 Bionic processor powering them, however, the “Pro” models will have a slightly more powerful graphics processor.

According to Apple, other places where iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will differ from the Pro variants will be in the cameras, battery life, colors, build materials and displays.

The two cameras on the back of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be diagonally placed, unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, which had the two stacked on top of each other.

The wide-angle camera will have the Sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization technology introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max, which stabilizes the whole camera sensor allowing for more steady shots. The Ultra-Wide camera will have a new sensor allowing for better photos and videos in the dark.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will also have improved battery life from their predecessors, with the former having a reported additional two and a half more hours of battery, and the latter having an additional hour and a half of battery.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini’s frames will be made out of aluminum and the phones will come in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The iPhone 13 will have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 13 mini will have a 5.4-inch display.

Both of these displays will have a Super Retina XDR display with a 60-hertz refresh rate. This means that the display will refresh with a new image 60 times every second, giving the illusion of motion. While this has been the standard for previous iPhones, the refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is now different.

The iPhone 13 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display.

Both of these will have a Super Retina XDR display with a 120-hertz variable refresh rate. This means that the display will refresh with a new image up to 120 times every second, making animations feel smooth when there’s a lot of motion on the screen, while also slowing down and saving battery life when it isn’t needed. While Apple isn’t the first company to use this technology, this is the first time an iPhone has come with a high refresh rate display.

The highest tier iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also come with a terabyte of storage, enough space for about 250,000 photos or 500 hours of HD video.

The Pro and Pro Max will also come with new camera lenses and sensors its Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra-wide cameras. The new Telephoto camera will have a 6x zoom allowing for close macro-photography, the new Wide camera has the largest lens and sensor seen on any iPhone and the new Ultra-wide camera has a 92% improvement in low-light environments.

To help with editing video on a computer the new Pro and Pro Max will also support ProRes, a way of storing footage that is commonly used by professionals in video editing, which should help make editing video off of the new phones easier.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s frames will be made out of stainless steel and the phones will come in the colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue.