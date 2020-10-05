Oklahoma college's graduation hacked with racist images

Such cyberattacks are becoming more common as millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation ceremony was cut short when someone posted a racial slur and a swastika.

The ceremony Saturday was nearing an end, with the names of graduates scrolling across the screen, when the racist images appeared. The Zoom meeting then abruptly ended.

University President Martha Burger said in a statement that state and federal law enforcement have been notified. The ceremony was held using the streaming service Zoom in place of an in-person ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

