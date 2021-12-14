16 apps law enforcement says parents should watch out for on their kid's phone

The concern for many of the apps on the list is centered around the potential for cyberbullying and explicit content.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — In today's social media-obsessed world, it seems nearly impossible to keep up with trends and popular apps.

Kids now have access to the world at their fingertips, and not every app has the best actors interacting behind their phone screens. That's why the Pasco County Sheriff's Office recently released a list of 16 apps that it thinks parents should be wary of on their kid's phones.

"Our School Resources Officers put together a list of 16 apps parents should know about! We encourage parents to stay up to date on the different social media apps or games their kids are using and discuss online safety," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The concern for many of the apps on the list is centered around the potential for cyberbullying and explicit content, while others carry the risk of adults interacting with minors, according to law enforcement.

Here's a breakdown of each app, per the sheriff's office's chart: