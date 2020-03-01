SAN DIEGO — The Consumer Electronics Show is kicking off in Las Vegas on Monday, but if you can’t escape to Sin City, it is ok! Laura Folker from Living in Digital Times brought a taste of CES to San Diego! She stopped by Morning Extra to talk about lifestyle inspired technology that will be shown off at CES 2020.

HiMirror - your on-the-go beauty and health consultant

The HiMirror Slide ($119) is an innovative new tool designed to streamline and improve daily beauty routines, both at home and on-the-go.

Its skin analyzer feature measures a variety of skin factors and provides personalized tips and product recommendations to improve skin health.

HiMirror is capable of assessing your skin's condition including wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, dark spots, red spots, and pores in order to take early measures to improve your skin. The Skin Analysis Engine can also detect weather conditions to help you prepare your look and provides a skin care tip of the day for users to take advantage of. Track your changes in your skin over time to see what is really working for you.

Tori Explorer Pack ($129)

Blending reality with digital for an enhanced play experience. Every single movement is mirrored into the game for a seamless and breathtaking experience.

Playing with creativity by importing it within each experience like never before. Customizing the cardboard spacecrafts and play with them in Chrystal Chase; or customize each stage in Jungle Rescue. Kids can express their personality through their play and creative works.

IQ Buds ($499) - launching at CES on January 5.

IQbudsTM BOOST allows you to adjust how you hear in different environments so you can focus on what you want to hear.

With Ear ID, you can recalibrate your IQbuds at any time

These will feature Active Noise Cancellation and a new technology platform which tailors sound (and sound cancellation) to your ears like an audiologist in a box, and supersedes other products previously released.

Kinzoo app - will launch at CES, but early access available now

Kinzoo is a new private messenger app that turns screen time into family time

Many parents are concerned about their kids' online safety and mental health, and they need better tools and alternatives that give children the best of technology, without exposure to the worst of it.

Kinzoo is designed for kids, built for parents and made for families—your data is yours, profiles are not publicly searchable and parents approve all contacts before kids can exchange messages.

Kinzoo recently opened up their Early Access Program to make it easier for families to try the app — learn more at kinzoo.com .

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 14 day system