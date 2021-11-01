Looking for a PlayStation 5? These retailers have some for sale — for a price

Hot demand on top of a computer chip shortage have made Sony's video game console hard to come by.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been about a year since Sony's PlayStation 5 video game system hit the market, promising a new generation of advanced graphics and gameplay experiences.

Good luck getting your hands on one.

The console, much like Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X, has been hard to come by given intense demand and the global computer chip shortage. As soon as the product hits the shelves, in a physical and digital sense, it's sold. The upcoming holidays won't make the hunt any easier.

CNET reports that people trying to buy a PS5 online not only have been competing against other shoppers but bots — computer software scripts that are faster than any human at adding the product to a cart and checking out. In turn, those using the bot scripts can throw their shiny new console up on eBay and make a profit of their own.

How much? The PS5 starts at $499 for the disc edition. On eBay, they appear to go for $800 or higher.

Major retailers are trying to get around bots and make a little more money on their own by placing the PS5 available for sale but behind their subscription services. Walmart recently released a bunch of consoles for sale, but only for those who are part of the retailer's Walmart+ membership that starts at $13 a month or $98 a year, according to CBS News.

Best Buy's Totaltech membership costs $200 a year and includes exclusive access to PS5 consoles on top of tech support, product protection and other perks.

The more inexpensive option is GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro that's only $15 a year.

Sony's own PlayStation Direct store gives shoppers an option to register to buy a console at regular price when they become available, though you'll have to keep an eye on your inbox for details.