SARASOTA, Fla. --Homeland Security's message “If You See Something, Say Something” was today's message for national awareness day.

“The idea behind 'see something say something’ spawned the app ‘see something send something,” says Kevin Angell the Creator and CEO of the app. Angell is a former law enforcement officer.

“It’s a change in communication with Generation Z and Millennials. They’re less likely to make a call to police or walk up to somebody to report suspicious behavior, and they’re more likely to be on their phone or in an app to communicate,” says Angell.

He adds, “It’s very simple, your phone shows where you are at all the time. It knows if you’re in a sheriff’s office jurisdiction or police department’s jurisdiction within five or six clicks, and in about 30 seconds you can report suspicious activity.”

You can send photos or videos too and the agency sends confirmation your tip is received.

The app is free for you and me and law enforcement agencies don't have to sign on to the app to receive a tip, but need to subscribe to send out alerts.

“The purple circle you see is the broadcast area the geo fence once I came into it, I got a pop up of a missing person,” explains Angell.

The app has grown quickly in 8 months.

“We’re now at 13 thousand app users in 15 states, more than 250 agencies and 100 schools,” says Angell.

Students load the app on their phones to report crimes or bullying to SROs.

“This has been extremely successful for us,” says Lt. Nate House with the Public Safety Department in Essexville, Michigan.

The Essexville Public Safety Department in Michigan is one of the first to sign up.

Lt. House says, “Users send anonymous tips and based off that, we’ve conducted several narcotic warrants that resulted in felony charges and weapons charges.”

The newest feature rolling out soon is facial recognition. Angell tried it with a photo of me and within seconds it identified my image on social media.

Angell says the feature takes measurements of an individual’s face and compares it to others on record from databases.

“When it rolls out, it will allow anyone to take photos of missing children, wanted suspects, sex offenders and allow them to make comparisons,” says Angell.

Lt. House says he’s looking forward to using the updated app.

“It’s one more tool in our toolbox to help us solve crimes, id suspects, it makes the community safer as a whole," he says.

Angell assures the user’s information is secured. He says it is stored in an Amazon cloud that’s approved by the federal government to securely store personal information.

