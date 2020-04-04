SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — One woman in Sarasota County wants to make sure students have computers so they won't miss out on any school work.

Claire Emanuel has been rebuilding donated computers and adding Microsoft 10 so she can turn them over to the schools for students to use.

"Being in the computer business, there's a lot of people in the neighborhood who have extra computers that they don't use anymore so basically we reached out on social media and put a request out there for donations and had a pretty good response so far," said Emanuel.

Emanuel has rebuilt 16 computers. She says these are not loaners, they are for the kids to keep and use past school and for work in the future if they need to.

