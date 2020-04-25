MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida will be the new home for a state-of-the-art campus for the creation of a supersonic aircraft.

The campus, dubbed Aerion Park and owned by Aerion Supersonic, will be a global headquarters for research, design, build and maintenance of the aircraft, according to a press release.

It will be built in Melbourne.

"The Space Coast has become a hub for the aviation and aerospace industry, and my administration continues to make it a priority to expand this high-wage and important business sector," Gov. DeSantis said. "We are thrilled that Aerion has selected Melbourne for its new global headquarters and look forward to the company's success."

The new project involves a multi-year, $300 million investment that will bring 675 new jobs to the state, the press release continues.

Tom Vice, the company's chairman, president, and CEO, said that Aerion is "building the next generation of high-speed transportation networks that will revolutionize global mobility without leaving a carbon footprint on the world."

Vice added that the aircraft being built, the AS2 business jet, will be the world's first privately built supersonic aircraft.

The announcement comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in millions of job losses. For Melbourne, Brevard County, the state of Florida and those in the aerospace sector, the investment and job creation couldn't come at a better time.

RELATED: Florida’s unemployment claims website down until Monday morning

RELATED: Coronavirus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression; Trump to sign $500B aid bill

"Today's announcement is great news for Brevard County," said Jamal Sowell, Florida Secretary of Commerce and EFI president & CEO. "Florida's strong talent pipeline and low tax business climate continue to make it top of mind for businesses looking to relocate. We look forward to Aerion's success as they start a new chapter in the Sunshine State."

The campus is expected to break ground later this year, the Governor's office said. The AS2 business jet is then expected to begin construction in 2023.

RELATED: How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis directs state surgeon general to allow pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



