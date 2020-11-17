FAA will lift US grounding of Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, according to government sources

Government sources tell KING 5 that the Federal Aviation Administration will lift the 20-month grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in the United States on Wednesday.

The 737 MAX fleet was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing has since been working to update software, computers and pilot training for the MAX.

American Airlines is planning to use 737 MAX planes for commercial flights by the end of 2020, pending the FAA's approval.

Some families of crash victims are speaking out against the return of the fleet. These family members still vow never to set foot on a 737 MAX, urging major overhauls in how the engines are affixed to the airplane that could lead to stalling. Other loved ones say the plane should never fly again, what they call "Axe the MAX."