NASA partners with Axiom Space, Collins Aerospace to improve spacewalk systems

NASA hopes to improve the reliability of spacesuits for better space exploration.

NASA has partnered with two aerospace industry companies to further spacewalking capabilities for astronauts in low-Earth orbit, on the moon and to prepare for Mars exploration.

In a press release, NASA announced the purchase of services provided to astronauts to improve spacesuit and spacewalk systems so that they're able to carry out projects outside the International Space Station, explore the lunar surface on Artemis missions and prepare for human missions to Mars.

NASA will be working with Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace in order to support continued science at the orbiting laboratory, the ISS. The companies were chose through the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract solicitation and both have invested funds into its development. NASA laid out the technical and safety standards the spacesuits need to meet. The partners will be responsible for the design, development, qualification, certification and production of the spacesuits.

"With these awards, NASA and our partners will develop advanced, reliable spacesuits that allow humans to explore the cosmos unlike ever before," Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston Vanessa Wyche said. "By partnering with industry, we are efficiently advancing the necessary technology to keep Americans on a path of successful discovery on the International Space Station and as we set our sights on exploring the lunar surface."

Through the services purchased, the first task to be completed will include "the development and services for the first demonstration outside the space station in low-Earth orbit and for the Artemis III lunar landing."

NASA encourages Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to explore other non-NASA commercial applications with the spacesuits provided. The work will contribute to the development of the suits and future spacewalks.