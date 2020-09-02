WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Northrop Grumman and NASA set the new launch date for its Antares rocket for Friday, Feb. 14 from Wallops Island after the first launch was scrubbed.

The new launch time will be at 3:43 p.m. on Friday in order to take advantage of the good weather.

The launch was originally supposed to take place on Sunday afternoon, but at the last minute, it was scrubbed after readings from a ground support sensor were less than nominal.

Northrop Grumman came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship to the International Space Station before killing it entirely.

The capsule atop the rocket is carrying cargo and supplies, including four tons of space station supplies, as well as cheese and candy for the three station residents.

When it launches on Friday, it will be Northrop Grumman’s 13th commercial resupply mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

It's projected to arrive at the space station on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5:11 a.m. EST.

The Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed the SS Robert H. Lawrence, is loaded with approximately 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the U.S.

You can watch the launch on NASA's website.

