New blood test can catch more than 50 types of cancer, researchers say

The Mayo Clinic recently participated in research on a blood test that can detect more than 50 cancers.

The California-based company called GRAIL introduced the blood test, called Galleri. Dr. Julia Feygin, a member of the research team, told CBS News that the test can catch hard-to-detect, aggressive and deadly cancers like pancreatic, ovarian and esophageal.

"If cancers can be detected early, we can dramatically improve patient outcomes," Feygin told the news outlet.

She would go on to explain that our blood has a DNA signature. The blood test looks for the DNA a cancer cell sheds.

"We can find and sequence these tiny bits of tumor-derived DNA in the blood and, based on the patterns we see, we can reveal if there is a signal for cancer present. We can predict with very high accuracy where in the body this cancer signal is coming from," Feygin told CBS News.

The study that included the Mayo Clinic found, out of 6,600 participants who received the blood test, 29 returned signals that were followed by a cancer diagnosis.