'Earth-like' planets discovered in nearby star system

The newly discovered planetary system hosts two "Earth-like" planets just 33 light-years away.

NASA scientists just confirmed the existence of two "Earth-like" planets just 33 light years away from the Milky Way System.

The discovery was first noticed by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in October of 2021. However, it took several months for scientists to confirm that the occasional dips in the star's brightness were caused by orbiting planets.

NASA scientists announced the new planetary discovery at a meeting for American Astronomical Society on Thursday.

There are "at least" two rocky planets around the size of Earth, according to scientists at the conference. However, neither of the planets are likely to host life or liquid.

The first planet, called HD 260655b is about 1.2 times are big as Earth and takes only 2.8 days to orbit its star. The other "Earthlike" planet, titled HD 260655c, is 1.5 times the side of Earth and needs 5.7 days to complete its orbit.

The planets orbit around a star about a tenth of the size and brightness of Earth's sun. However, temperatures on these planets are estimated to be anywhere between 548 to 818 degrees Fahrenheit.